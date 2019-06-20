Educational summer camp opportunity for kids

As school is out for the summer, parents across the East are looking for ways to keep their children busy and in an educational setting.

One camp is hoping to give students a head start in school come fall.

The camp is hosted by A Time for Science.

Each week there is a different theme: space and astronomy, plant life and horticulture, even a full week on animals.

There are also half-a-day robotics camps available as well.

Staff says they design their camps to hit on topics students are learning in the classroom.

They hope these STEM-related topics will not only give them a head start but will also reflect their scores during state testing.

“We are hoping to excite them about those topics, give them a fresh perspective a new knowledge,” said Maria McDaniel, educational programs director. “They can go back to school the next year and share the things they learned in summer camp and give them a head start.”

You can learn more about these summer camp opportunities on their website.

The cost per week is $150.