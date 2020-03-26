Effective immediately, Martin County offices/facilities open by appointment only

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County is encouraging its citizens to remain calm during this challenging time and educate themselves about the latest guidelines available from local, state and federal health care authorities concerning COVID-19.

In the interest of the health, safety and security of the community and its employees, public access to the Martin County offices and facilities is restricted, effective immediately, with limited exceptions.

Staff will continue to report to work on their regular schedules and will be available to serve the public by phone and email from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public access to all County offices (except for the Sheriff’s Office) will be available by appointment only.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (entrance at the rear of the Governmental Center / Courthouse) will remain open to the public at this time.

This policy will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and remain in effect at least through Friday, April 3.

Court facilities will be available on an as-needed basis through the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

Most NC District and Superior Court cases are to be postponed at least 30 days in response to COVID-19.

For specific questions about individual cases, visit www.nccourts.gov or call the Martin County Clerk of Superior Court at 252-809-5100.

The Martin County Landfill and Martin County Airport remain open to the public.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct county business online, by phone, by mail, and through drop boxes as much as possible.

Taxes may be paid online at www.martincountyncgov.com or by mail.

Many common NCDMV services, such as driver license renewal and vehicle registration renewal can be performed at any time and any place on a computer or mobile device.