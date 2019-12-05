Eggnog pop-up shop opens in Greenville for holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group of locals in Greenville are trying to help folks get in to the holiday spirit with a unique store.

Nog is a pop-up shop located on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

The owners are opening the shop back up for a second year to spread Christmas cheer, and give back to the community.

“The goal is to get folks down here to experience time together while families are in town, kids are out of school, just a common place that we can come spread some Christmas joy and be part of the community,” said Lucas Owens, co-owner and founder of Nog.

The eggnog is freshly made inside the store, and comes in a variety of flavors with festive names.

“It’s a classic drink associated with Christmas. We felt that it was familiar to people, it was nostalgic to some, and people could really get in to it,” said Owens.

A large portion of the proceeds go back to the Children’s Miracle Network and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about the kids and making this a fun atmosphere. I think the customers feel that when they walk in here whether it’s the Christmas music, or the live band we’re going to have playing,” said Justin Cox, co-founder and owner of Nog.

Nog will also host live music every Friday, play Christmas movies, and have quarts of eggnog available for sale online.

The shop is open for a limited time.

