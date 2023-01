TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail.

Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. Three dogs survived and are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.