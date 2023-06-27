WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An elderly woman was injured and two teens were briefly trapped when a tree fell on a travel trailer in the RV campground at Goose Creek State Park early Tuesday.

Brandon Tester, communications director for Beaufort County, said the incident happened as a result of the overnight storms that moved through the area. Beaufort County Fire and EMS along with park rangers responded to the call at 1:12 a.m.

The tree fell directly on the travel trailer. The woman, who was not identified, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. The teens were removed from the RV by fire personnel. They did not appear to be injured but were also transported to ECU Health for medical evaluation.

The storm also knocked out power to some 1,000 people overnight. Most of those outages were restored by 3 a.m. Tuesday.