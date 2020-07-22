Election leaders break down how to vote by mail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mail-in or absentee voting.

They’re different names, but they mean the same thing.

Twice as many people are requesting absentee ballots this year, than they did in 2016.

So, how does mail-in voting work?

“Before we can send a ballot out, we have to receive an absentee ballot request form from the voter,” said Dave Davis, Director of the Pitt County Board of Elections. “The voter can complete it, or a relative can, like a mother, or father, or a child.”

You can print a request form from the Board of Elections website, have one sent to you, or pick it up from their office.

Then, just send it back by mail, or drop it off.

“Once we receive that request it will be processed, and September 4th we’ll start mailing out absentee ballots directly to that voter wherever they told us it needed to go,” said Davis.

You get a ballot, fill it out, seal it up, and then have a witness sign the envelope.

That witness just has to be over the age of 18.

“If [the ballot] is going to be delivered in person in our office by five on election day,” said Davis. “After that point, as long as it’s postmarked by election day we receive them on that Friday, and we’ll be able to count those.”

There have been suggestions that absentee ballots never get counted.

Davis says those votes can make or break an election.

“What you see election night, the very first results that are released are all those absentees up to 5 o’clock the day before the election,” said Davis.

Davis says Pitt County’s instances of voter fraud are few and far between.

The Board of Elections takes a careful look at the signatures on absentee ballots and the voter’s registration form to be sure they match.

If there’s an issue, they reach out to them.

Davis says they don’t see many instances of people trying to vote twice.

If they do, it’s sometimes a clerical error that’s easily fixed, or the person trying to vote is under the impression they haven’t already cast their ballot because of mental health reasons.

“It’s not a perfect world, anything can happen,” said Davis. “We watch as close as we can to try and monitor for anything like that.”

North Carolina’s Elections Board is letting you track the status of your mail-in ballot from when you request it, to when your vote is processed.

