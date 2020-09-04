Election season begins in North Carolina with absentee ballots

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is the first state in the nation to begin sending out absentee ballots on Friday. It’s routine for elections officials, but this is the first time they’re dealing with a high volume of requests.

As of Thursday, the state has received more than 618,000 absentee ballot requests. Typically, about four to five percent of ballots in North Carolina elections are absentee. This year the state board of elections expects that number to be 30 to 40 percent.

Local election offices will hold meetings over the next few weeks to make sure all mail-in ballots they’re receiving are correct, This will help avoid any problems when the votes are actually counted on election day, November 3.

Election officials are “100 percent confident” everyone will get their ballots. They just ask for patience.

The board will launch a ballot tracking tool in the next few days. Voters will be able to monitor their ballot through the election process, including when it gets to their county’s election headquarters.

Board members ask you throw away your absentee ballot, if you no longer wish to vote by mail, but instead in person. You can not vote in person, once your ballot has been received by your county’s board of elections.

The state board of elections did not mention President Trump directly, but they do emphasize it’s illegal to vote twice in an election. They also say there are numerous checks in place in North Carolina, like electronic pollbooks, to prevent people from double voting.

Election officials say many protocols are in place to ensure every ballot is secure — that includes logic and accuracy testing, conducting audits, and a sample hand eye count.