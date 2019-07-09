Election Watch: Voting for Republican primary run-off today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We are one step closer to finding out which Republican candidate will be on the ballot this September for the 3rd District Congressional race.

Voters will head to the polls to cast their vote for either Doctor Joan Perry or Doctor Greg Murphy.

They’re running to fill the seat left behind by Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.

The winner of the run-off will face other candidates from the Democratic, Libertarian, and Constitution parties in the general election this September.

Polls opened Friday at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.