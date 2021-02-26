Electric companies hope ‘Connect to Save’ Initiative will help customers save on energy costs

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Electric companies across Eastern North Carolina are teaming up for the “Connect to Save” Initiative.

The program is targeted at saving energy during peak traffic times on the energy grid. By making small adjustments, officials say both money and energy will be saved.

Melissa Glenn with the Carteret-Craven Cooperative explained how her team plans to help customers with the initiative.

“The cooperatives will actually adjust their thermostats for them during those high traffic times,” Glenn said. “On really cold mornings, when we know demand is going to be at peak levels, thermostats you would normally keep at 68 degrees, we would adjust your thermostat to 66 for a few hours.”

The initiative provides free smart thermostat for people who sign up by March 21.