KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — To help beat the heat, Electrolux is donating $300,000 in room air conditioners to the community. That includes $100,000 in Kinston.

The donations took place Tuesday in Charlotte, home of the company’s North American headquarters, and in Kinston, site of an Electrolux manufacturing facility.

“We are committed to supporting local families dealing with the summer heat because of our dedication to shape living for the better,” said Nolan Pike, Electrolux North America CEO. “It is easy to take air conditioning for granted, and these high temperatures remind us how much others need this appliance.”

In Kinston, the company hosted a donation event in partnership with Lenoir/Greene United Way at its dishwasher facility. In Charlotte, the company donated $200,000 in room air conditioners to Crisis Assistance Ministry for distribution to families and individuals throughout the community.

Electrolux said in a news release that its employees added “sweat equity” to the donation by volunteering to unload the full 18-wheeler truck at the nonprofit’s warehouse.

Electrolux, which sells these air conditioners under its Frigidaire brand, manufactures cooking, laundry, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, and room air products in its six North American manufacturing facilities and many of the products are designed locally in Charlotte.