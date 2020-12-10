Electrolux Kinston facility donates $150,000 of kitchenware to Lenoir/Greene United Way

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Electrolux Kinston Dish Care Manufacturing Facility gave away an 18-wheeler truckload of kitchenware to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.

The kitchenware is valued at $150,000 and ranges from pots, pans, bakeware and cooking utensils.

“We are deeply committed to giving back in the communities where our employees live and work, so it is meaningful knowing the impact these gifts will have throughout our region,” said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support individuals and families in need.”

A free shopping event at the Kinston Community Center was also held on Wednesday by Lenoir/Greene United Way for its partner agencies and other regional nonprofits. Each organization had the chance to safely shop for kitchenware at no charge to give to families and individuals they serve.

“We are thrilled to partner with Electrolux on this special event for our region,” stated Molly Taylor, Executive Director of Lenoir/Greene United Way. “Stocking Kitchens With Hope is a wonderful example of corporate stewardship and partnership while supporting our local citizens this holiday season.

“This event speaks directly to our mission of serving our communities’ greatest needs and Living United. Electrolux is a valued employer in our community and we can’t thank them enough for this incredible donation to our area nonprofit organizations.”