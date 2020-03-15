Elementary school teacher is 10th Wake County coronavirus case, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tenth Wake County resident has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The latest case is a Wake County Public School teacher at Fuquay-Varina Elementary School, according to a news release Saturday afternoon from Wake County health officials.

The teacher began feeling ill on Tuesday.

“Wake County Public Health Division is currently contacting anyone who may have come into close contact with the teacher, in order to assess exposure risk,” the Saturday news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” as being within six feet of the patient for 10 minutes or more.

The Wake County Public Health team is continuing to develop a timeline of additional places the individual may have been while symptomatic, with urgent attention to school contacts.

On Friday, a ninth Wake County resident has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. This case is related to the cluster of existing patients from Biogen, county health officials said on Friday.

This person, who is the 17th to test positive in North Carolina, began showing symptoms on Feb. 24. Wake County Public Health officials are working to establish a timeline of what locations the person visited and when, the release said.

“We are working to quickly establish a timeline of their movements, so we can effectively identify places they visited and determine if anyone was at increased risk of exposure,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “We will reach out to those who came in close contact with this person to assess their condition and take appropriate next steps.”

Wayne County announced its first case earlier Friday.

Other cases are in Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Cabarrus, Chatham, and Johnston counties. There was also a positive test at Camp Lejeune, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t count it toward the state’s total.