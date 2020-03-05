Elizabeth City felon given 41 months for possessing handgun after deputies roll up on roadside domestic dispute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison for possessing a handgun as a felon.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Lemeyon Walker, 30, was involved in a roadside domestic dispute in Perquimans County after the vehicle he was driving ran out of gas.

Authorities said in a news release a Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a black Dodge Journey parked on the side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 3, 2017.

The deputy pulled over because it seemed the car was disabled.

The deputy found Walker, the driver, and a female passenger at the car.

Walker said they had run out of gas and were working to contact someone who could bring more.

The deputy saw Walker’s hands shaking and smelled burned marijuana in the area, the release said..

Once a second deputy arrived, officers used a K9, which indicated there were drugs in the car. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a built-in compartment in the rear passenger side floor.

In the compartment, deputies found 51 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

Also in the vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a folded dollar bill that contained “suspected cocaine.”

Deputies asked the pair who the drugs belonged to. Walker stared at the female. She responded angrily and said the drugs were not hers. Then, she added Walker had a gun that was either on his person or under the hood of the car.

Deputies found a .40 caliber pistol wrapped in a rag in the engine bay of the car, the release said.

Both the woman and Walker were arrested and taken to the station.

While being processed, the passenger told authorities she and Walker were fighting before the deputy arrived. During that fight, Walker struck her in the face, leaving a mark on her upper lip.

He also fired his weapon outside the window of the vehicle to scare her, the release said.

Walker pleaded guilty in November 2019 to “a criminal information” that alleged a charge of felon in possession of a handgun.

Walker’s sentenced totals 41 months and is followed by three years of supervised release.