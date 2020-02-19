Elizabeth City man arrested in 2019 shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a shooting that left one man injured in Elizabeth City in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Thomas Shandell Stokley Jr., 26, of Elizabeth City, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, go armed to the terror of people and discharging firearm in city limits.

Stokley was processed, taken before the magistrate, given an $87,000 bond and sent to Albemarle District Jail.

Stokley’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

He is charged with a shooting reported on December 27, 2019, around 10:21 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street in reference to gunshots.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they located a man, later identified as 20-year-old Lazino Reaquon Shelton, who sustained several gunshot wounds.

Shelton was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by EMS for treatment.

Stokley has been previously charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2009, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, resisting public officer, simple assault, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place controlled substance and assault on a female in 2012, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle in 2013, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in 2014, two counts possession of stolen goods/property in 2015, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in 2017 and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in 2018.