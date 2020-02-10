Elizabeth City man arrested on indecent liberties with a minor

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested an Elizabeth City man on indecent liberties with a minor and statutory sex offense.

On February 7, around 2:45 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Troy Griffin, 38, of Elizabeth City, after the facts and findings were presented to the grand jury on February 3.

A True Bill Indictment was issued for Griffin for five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and five counts of statutory sex offense with a 13, 14, 15 year old.

Griffin was given a $25,000 bond that he posted with a bondsman at the Magistrates Office.

He has been previously charged with larceny by an employee in 2011, 2012, and 2014, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer in 2007.