Elizabeth City man arrested on multiple charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On May 1, at approximately 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Persse Street in reference to shots fired and armed robbery.

The Elizabeth City Police Department conducted an investigation and 23-year-old Nasean Jamal Jones was arrested on May 4, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Jones was arrested for:

  • Armed robbery
  • Discharging a firearm in city limits
  • Felony larceny of a firearm
  • Destruction/damage/vandalism of property
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle

