Elizabeth City man sentenced for possessing gun after spree of break-ins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) An Elizabeth City man has been sentenced for possessing a gun after a spree of break-ins, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that 37-year-old Tyrese Antron Cofield was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Cofield was named in a single-count indictment on May 9, 2019, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On November 26, 2019, he pleaded guilty to a single-count criminal information charging the same offense.

According to an investigation, in early October 2018, the Elizabeth City Police Department was investigating a string of home and vehicle break-ins that had occurred over the previous several weeks.

Detectives reviewed GPS monitoring data from Cofield, who was subject to post-release electronic monitoring from the previous breaking and entering convictions in state court.

Cofield’s GPS data placed him at the location of numerous break-ins, including 13 open investigations of residential B&E, and seven additional vehicular B&E investigations.

The GPS data showed that Cofield often returned to his residence after visiting the locations of these break-ins.

On October 4, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant for Cofield’s Elizabeth City residence.

In Cofield’s bedroom, they found numerous items that had been reported stolen, including IDs and bank cards belonging to B&E victims.

Also in Cofield’s room, officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun, loaded with one round.

Having already sustained over 40 state felony convictions for property, drug, and firearm crimes, Cofield was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program.

The effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The Elizabeth City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation.