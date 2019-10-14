Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools closed Monday due to flooding

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT) – Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School officials said all schools will be closed for students on Monday, due to flooding in the area.
School officials said a flood advisory is in place for the area until noon on Monday.
Monday will be an optional teacher workday for school staff, according to school officials.
