Elizabeth City PD trying to locate missing boy last seen when he left for school

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City police are trying to locate a boy who was last seen Monday when he left for school.

On Thursday, the Elizabeth Police Department said that Jatavious Stokley was reported missing.

Stokley was last seen on Monday when he left for school.

Stokley texted his mother on Tuesday and stated that he was fine and safe but did not return to his residence, police said.

Stokley is described to be approximately 5’1 and 130lbs,

He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with Martian on the front, and light blue jeans.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500