Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Elizabeth City PD locate missing 61-year-old man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have located a 61-year-old man reported missing in Elizabeth City.

PREVIOUS:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a 61-year-old man reported missing in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said that Dwight Williams was last seen on January 18 around 12:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.

Williams is described to be approximately 5’10 and 215lbs.

He was last seen wearing a thin red jacket, a dark ball cap, and blue jeans.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV