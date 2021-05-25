Elizabeth City police arrest woman accused of striking 2 protesters with car

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have arrested a Greenville woman after she allegedly struck two other women as they peacefully protested at an intersection Monday.

Police said Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, is charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless, and one count of unsafe movement.

O’Quinn was taken to Albemarle District Jail and given a $40,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is Thursday, May 27.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets around 6:45 p.m. for a crash, police wrote in a news release early Tuesday.

They learned that a motorist struck two pedestrians who were peacefully protesting, police said. Police identified them as two 42-year-old women from Elizabeth City.

The women were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by emergency medical services. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and “will be presenting facts and findings in this case to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this event.”

Councilman Gabriel Adkins asked during Monday night’s City Council meeting if Elizabeth City police were aware of an incident between a driver and protesters Monday night. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said it was under investigation.

He also said that without extra law enforcement from outside the area, his department can’t provide the same level of protection of the protesters as they could before when officers could block off side streets.

Protesters have been demonstrating consistently in Elizabeth City since the death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies as they attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at a home on Perry Street.