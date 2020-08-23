Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of 19-year-old man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide.

According to a press release, at 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of 607 South Road Street for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics transported the victim to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and then airlifted him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Dominique Maxwell Daguizan.

Detectives haven’t released any information about a suspect. Call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 if you have any information.