Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of 21-year-old man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Herrington Road and B Street after numerous gunshots were reported.

When officers arrived in the area, they located Daquan Mercer, 21, of Elizabeth City laying in the grass unresponsive. Mercer had several gunshot wounds and had died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.