Elizabeth City Police investigating structure fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a structure fire from early Monday morning.

At approximately 5:37 a.m., the fire department responded to the 600 block of Southern Avenue in reference to a call of smoke coming from a residence.

Officials said upon their arrival the smoke was visible at the rear of the building where they found the body of Javonna Jones laying on the floor in the residence.

The fire was extinguished and no other homes were damaged.

This is an active investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.