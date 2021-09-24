Elizabeth City police investigating Thursday night shooting, 1 hospitalized

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 9:12 p.m., officers responded to 1507 Herrington Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Tiana Shenay Thornton, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper left side of her chest near her shoulder.

Due to the severity of her injury, Thornton was flown to Norfolk General for treatment. She is listed in stable condition at this time, according to officials.

This is an active investigation, the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information on this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.