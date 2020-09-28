Elizabeth City police investigating vehicle accident involving pedestrian

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that occurred at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road on September 24.

The accident occurred between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the factors that have contributed to this accident.

Officers are asking that any additional witnesses to this collision, or anyone that was in the area and saw this accident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV