Elizabeth City police investigating vehicle accident involving pedestrian

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that occurred at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road on September 24.

The accident occurred between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the factors that have contributed to this accident.

Officers are asking that any additional witnesses to this collision, or anyone that was in the area and saw this accident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.