Elizabeth City police looking for missing woman

Elizabeth City, NC Police

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT) – Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police said Karen Martinez was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Martinez is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 135 pounds, and is light-skinned, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Karen Martinez should call the Elizabeth City Police Dept. at 252-335-4321, or call Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

