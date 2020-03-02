Elizabeth City Police make arrest in hit-and-run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City arrested a 39-year-old man after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

Police say officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Hughes and Halsted they believed was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Tanglewood Parkway.

Witnesses to the hit-and-run said they saw a green Dodge Caravan rear-end a Ford F-150 twice in a parking lot.

Witnesses said the minivan stopped and the driver was slumped over in the seat.

Then the van left the scene, and was later reported to be swerving “all over the road” on Halsted Boulevard.

The driver was identified as Steven Wellbrock, of Elizabeth City, police said.

Wellbrock is charged with fictitious tags on a motor vehicle, no operator insurance, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

Wellbrock was arrested and taken to Albemarle District Jail.