Elizabeth City Police search for armed and dangerous man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several felony charges.
Police say Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. is considered armed and dangerous.
Cedeno Sr. is wanted on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and damage to personal property.
Anyone with additional information on his whereabouts should contact Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.