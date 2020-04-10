Live Now
Elizabeth City Police search for armed and dangerous man

Photo of Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several felony charges.

Police say Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. is considered armed and dangerous.

Cedeno Sr. is wanted on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and damage to personal property.

Anyone with additional information on his whereabouts should contact Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

