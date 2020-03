Elizabeth City police are searching for Khyree Banks. He is an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Court House on March 23. (Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Monday is back in custody.

Elizabeth City police tweeted that Khyree Banks escaped from the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and that he was last seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit in the area of Harney Street and Elizabeth Street.

A little more than an hour later, police issued a follow-up tweet saying that Banks had been found and he is back in custody.