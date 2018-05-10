Elizabeth City man arrested for 2018 homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested a man wanted for a 2018 homicide case.

Officials obtained warrants on Raymond Eugene Woodley III and he is currently in the Albemarle District Jail on charges for first-degree murder.

Woodley of Elizbeth City was arrested for two counts of intimidating a witness.

He was given an additional $10,000 bond on top of a $100,000 bond currently placed on him.

Woodley is due in court Monday.

If you have any information regarding this case contact Agent Lamont Butts, Public Information Officer for the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-621-7138 or via email at lbutts@cityofec.com.