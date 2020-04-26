Elizabeth City Police searching for wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to police officials, 32-year-old Darren Davet Rountree is wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Rountree is considered to be armed and dangerous. Those with information are urged to call ECPD Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.