Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Elizabeth City Police searching for wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to police officials, 32-year-old Darren Davet Rountree is wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Rountree is considered to be armed and dangerous. Those with information are urged to call ECPD Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV