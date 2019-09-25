ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person they are looking for.
Police did not say why they are looking for this person, but said if you can identify the person in the photos above, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department by calling 252-335-4321, or you can send a private message to the ECPD Facebook page, and someone will respond to you.
Elizabeth City police trying to ID man to find him
