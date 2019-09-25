Elizabeth City police trying to ID man to find him

NASH COUNTY, NC (WNCT) - The Nash County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after he allegedly led authorities on a two-county chase in a stolen vehicle that had cocaine inside.

The NCSO said on Tuesday night, a deputy tried to stop a car being driven by a man on I-95, after the driver failed to move over for an emergency vehicle. The driver did not stop and a chase began.

The suspect drove the car at speeds over 100 MPH, as he left I-95, traveled westbound on US 64, then continued into Wake County, where he lost control of the car and crashed in the median.

Deputies found a large amount of powder cocaine in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Durham County on September 6.

The driver, identified as Trevon Hayes, age 22, of Hidden Spring Drive in Durham, was not hurt and was arrested at the scene.

The charges against Hayes have not yet been announced.