Mug shot of Samanthea Kabria Whitaker courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, May 9, police in Elizabeth City were requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted female considered to be armed and dangerous.

Samanthea Kabria Whitaker, 26, was wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury, according to authorities.

As of Sunday, May 10, ECPD reported via social media that Whitaker was in custody.