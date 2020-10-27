Elizabeth City State University receives $50,000 endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City State University received an initial endowment of $50,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in partnership with the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation.

The donation comes on the heels of the sorority’s recent third annual HBCU Impact Day initiative where more than $1.5 million was raised in one day for the support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Last year, AKA began the process of donating to HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund with the goal to donate $10 million within four years.

The sorority gifted $1.6 million to the first 32 of 96 HBCUs at a ceremony held at AKA’s international headquarters in Chicago.

Each HBCU received $50,000 in unrestricted endowment funds as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty, and other critical operations.

“Given the current economic state of our world, in which we are dealing with a global health pandemic and widespread injustice against people of color, now more than ever is the time for historically Black sororities, fraternities and other HBCU supporters to step up and be of service to our historic institutions of higher education,” said Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer.

Anita Walton, ECSU’s Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, said AKA’s commitment to HBCUs and its gift to the university make a significant impact on educational opportunities for current and future Vikings.

Although HBCU Impact Day has passed, Alpha Kappa Alpha is still accepting donations to support the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund $10 million goal.

Interested donors can make contributions by texting AKAHBCU to 44321 or giving by mail or online.