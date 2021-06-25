Elizabeth City State University to provide students with free book rental, housing credits

FILE- In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, customers browse while shopping for books at the Strand Bookstore, an independent family owned bookstore founded in 1927 in New York. A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged. The report, released Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and known as the beige book, will be used by Fed officials when they hold their last meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16 to discuss possible changes to the central bank’s interest-rate policies.. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has announced that they will be giving free book rental credit to all degree-seeking students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The credit will be $360 per semester as part of the university’s VikingPlus program. University officials hope this helps to relieve the financial burden on students and their families.

“We recognize that relieving financial burdened gives students more flexibility to concentrate on what’s important, their academic work,” said Lisa McClinton, Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance.

In addition, students who won free book rental credit as part of the COVID-19 vaccination incentive will receive an additional $360 voucher for the fall semester.

Students will also receive $1,500 towards their housing and meal plan if they live on campus for the fall 2021 semester. This will total $1.5 million for the over 1,000 residential students.

“ECSU is working tirelessly to provide access to an affordable quality education and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “All of the VikingPlus initiatives are incredible opportunities to make significant impacts and reduce student debt.”

Previously, close to $300,000 of student debt was forgiven as part of the VikingPlus program.