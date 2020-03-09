Elizabeth City woman arrested for assault with deadly weapon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) An Elizabeth City woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday at approximately 8:03 p.m., Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Sentra Albemarle Medical Center in ference to a victim with a stab wound.

The victim was identified as Tay’Quan Coleman, he suffered from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Officers investigated the incident and warrants were obtained on 20-year-old Isis Zaniah Lindsey of Elizabeth City.

Lindsey was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

She was given a domestic 48-hour hold with no bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday and she is currently in the Albemarle District Jail.

Anyone with information should contact Agent Lamont Butts, Public Information Officer for the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-621-7138 or via email at lbutts@cityofec.com.