Elsa gives power crews a look at what the rest of hurricane season can bring

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Elsa ended up being more of a preview to what severe weather could bring to the coast of Eastern North Carolina for the remainder of the hurricane season.

Crews with Jones-Onslow EMC said Elsa power outages were minimal compared to other storms ENC has dealt with. Steve Goodson, vice-president of Corporate Communications & Business Strategy at Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation, said crews were mostly working to help with downed tree limbs and debris. Goodson said one situation involved a tree falling in Richlands, but that was the extent of the damage his team saw.

As for preparations, Goodson told 9OYS they are definitely heightened this time of year but it is an all-year-round job. He said crews have stored supplies in substations so they can tend to outages faster.

That way if something does happen major or even minor like yesterday, instead of having to potentially drive back to the office and getting a pole or transformer we can go to an area subsation get that material and get back out to restore power quicker. Steve Goodson, VP of Corporate Communications & Business Strategy at Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation

According to poweroutage.us, the counties that saw the most power outages were Duplin, Jones and Carteret. Jones-Onslow EMC crews were able to handle all outages themselves.

Goodson said they bring vehicles home with them so they are always prepared to get to a location no matter the time.