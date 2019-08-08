KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – State officials say $35,000 was stolen from the Global TransPark in Kinston after a financial employee allegedly fell victim to an email wire fraud scam this week.
The Global TransPark, which is an industrial and business park, is a division of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
According to NCDOT officials, the scammers targeted the Global TransPark’s business email and wire transfer payments, using a technique called “business email compromise,” in which scammers use social engineering or computer and network hacking to access a businesses’ email accounts and systems.
In this case, the scammers convinced the employee to fall for a scam, resulting in the theft of $35,000.
The theft and email scam are being investigated by the NCDOT, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Information Technology’s Cybersecurity and Risk Management Office and the Office of the State Auditor.
State and federal officials are working to recover the stolen funds.
NCDOT said it is conducting an internal review of the incident to prevent other cyberattacks, and has alerted employees to be vigilant against email scams.
Email scam steals $35,000 from Global TransPark in Kinston
