Emerald Isle beach clean up after July 4th

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) –

Following the 4th of July festivities, people across Eastern North Carolina are helping clean up.

In Emerald Isle an organization called Peace and Love set up a Sun Surf Reality donated tent on the beach, with gloves and trash bags donated by Sound Ace Hardware.

Volunteers spent nearly three hours picking up trash, taking to the sand looking for plastic and other materials.

As volunteers searched the beach for garbage, other beach goers joined in.

Peace and Love founder Tyler Malcomb said his main goal is inspiring others to understand the importance of keeping our earth clean.

“I like picking up trash on a daily basis, so I figured I’d try and get some volunteers out here, and get everybody to do the same thing I love to do,” said Malcomb.

Malcomb hopes to continue hosting beach clean ups in the future.

To learn more about Peace and Love, click here.