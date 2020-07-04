Emerald Isle beach wheelchairs for daily rentals

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You can still roll your way to the sand with Emerald Isle’s beach wheelchairs, but city workers ask that you don’t be offended if there’s less contact.

The chairs are designed to help people with mobility issues enjoy the beach.

The town’s fire department is changing its procedures to distribute the wheelchairs because of the pandemic.

People will now have to ring the doorbell at the fire station and an employee will help fill out the paperwork.

The wheelchair will be placed in a designated spot so the borrower can pick it up.

This limits the physical contact between the borrower and firefighters.

“Typically we’re very hands-on, we’re very social. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re bothering us.​ So we would always help people load them in vehicles do as much as we can,” said Capt. William Matthias, ocean rescue coordinator with the Emerald Isle Fire Department.

Each wheelchair is deep cleaned after every use.

The fire department says donations are welcome. The money will be used to keep up with the maintenance of the wheelchairs and hopefully buy more. ​