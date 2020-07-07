Emerald Isle breaks ground on commercial development

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction is underway for new commercial development in Emerald Isle after three to four years of planning.

Tuesday morning, town leaders and developers gathered on a 2.6-acre lot in town to break ground on Village West, a mixed-use commercial development property.

The two story building will go about in three phases.

Phase one will consist of 11 retail units on the first floor and 11 condos on the second. It will also include about 17 townhomes as part of phase two and three, which are still being designed.

“I think we’re looking for that coastal Caribbean look and keep in concept with the EI theme,” said Samer Hamad, developer for A-Team.

Town Manager Matt Zapp says Islander Drive is a prime location. It’s walking distance from the beach, minutes away from the Emerald Isle Bridge, and local water park.

“With all of those components and pieces, it makes really good sense to have a split commercial ​ development,” said Zapp.

Zapp expects this development to boost the local economy, especially helping with sales tax.

The state’s stay-at-home orders for coronavirus put the project on hold over the spring. Now construction is underway and town leaders expect it to help in the growth of Emerald Isle.

The retails stores and condos are expected to be completed next spring.