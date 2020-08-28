Emerald Isle Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The Greenville Police Department is keeping a close eye on speedy drivers through a new campaign. Officers are working to educate people behind the wheel on the dangers of high speed while on the roads.

Traffic Officer Jeremy Cranford says he started noticing more drivers go over 15 miles per hour. He went to his sergeant about the issue. This...lead to a GPD effort to help educate people on their speeding, and the rules of the road.