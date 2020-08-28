Emerald Isle Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 2020 Emerald Isle Christmas Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“The timing of this decision may appear premature, however the coming months are an integral time to secure volunteers, plan and organize event participants that travel from all over our state. We recognize that individuals, families and businesses are faced with monumental challenges. Cancelation of the parade (now) will help many groups plan ahead and avoid unnecessary costs.
The ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on each and every one of us. These are challenging and unprecedented times. The health and safety of our residents, guests, employees and volunteers remains the highest priority for Emerald Isle. Due to current and anticipated COVID-19 guidelines, operational recommendations cannot be met to safely hold mass gatherings,” officials said.