Emerald Isle COVID-19 update, Memorial Day 2020, Dune Planting

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Emerald Isle officials have provided a COVID-19 update regarding Memorial Day 2020 and Dune Planting.

Memorial Day Weekend Updates

Public Parking Areas Open

The Eastern Ocean Regional Access (EORA), Third Street and Station Street Parking areas are open. Please use these lots to access the public beach access areas.

WORA: Closed

Due to monsoon levels of rain received on Emerald Isle this week (May 17-21), the opening of the Western Ocean Regional Access is delayed.

Emerald Isle officials is investing $100,000 in grant dollars at the WORA.

Look for newly installed sidewalks, a wider wooden beach access walkway, and updated showers.

The Town will reopen the WORA as soon as possible.

Dune Planting and Sand Fencing

Phase II of the recent Bogue Banks Nourishment Program is nearly complete. Crews are now entering the Dune Planting portion of the project.

Dune Planting: The planting, fertilization, and initial watering of well over 500,000 sea oats on top and mostly down the entire slope of the newly constructed dune. The planting process includes the use of a light vehicle, mechanical planter apparatus on top of the dune, followed by hand planting on the slope. Installation of sand fencing before the mechanical planter is employed greatly inhibits the use of the mechanical planter and impedes the overall progress of the planting phase.

A Dimmer Switch Approach to Opening

Tuesday May 26, 2020

The Emerald Isle Police Department (located at 7500 Emerald Drive) will open to walk-in traffic:

The public will be limited to the lobby area, unless circumstances require interior access.

Please practice proper social distancing and maintain 6-feet or more between persons.

Normal hours of operation will resume 7-days per week.

Monday June 1, 2020

The Emerald Isle Administrative Building and Planning Department (7509 Emerald Drive) will open to walk-in traffic:

The number of persons permitted in the structure at one time will be reduced.

Please practice proper social distancing and maintain 6-feet or more between persons.

Hours of operation will return to normal (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, M-F)

EIPR Community Center and Public Playgrounds: Closed

In alignment with Phase 2 of the North Carolina reopening process, the following sites remain closed.

Once it is deemed safe, we will open:

Emerald Isle Community Center at Leisure Lane

All public playground facilities

July 4th Fireworks on Emerald Isle: Canceled