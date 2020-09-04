Emerald Isle extends lifeguard program

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The busy summer along the beaches in the east isn’t over yet. Emerald Isle is continuing its lifeguard program through the rest of the month.

The town normally halts lifeguard services after Labor Day.

But firefighters will keep it going based on increased calls for help this summer. They also say lifeguards are needed to address crowds on the sand.

“We wanted to address any issues that may come up especially with beach driving starting in about two weeks, people still being out in the water with the temperatures being warm,” said Cpt. William Matthias, ocean rescue coordinator at the Emerald Isle Fire Department.

Lifeguard staffing will increase on the weekends for the rest of the month. They’ll be on duty until September 30.