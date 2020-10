This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) A first responder for the Town of Emerald Isle has tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to protect and serve the public, all necessary and recommended precautions continue to be taken.

Out of an abundance of caution, select staff members are in quarantine and must receive negative test results before returning to work.

Emergency response efforts will continue without interruption.

The Town of Emerald Isle encourages the public to follow the CDC and NCDHHS guidelines.