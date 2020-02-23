Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament announces scholarship opportunity

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local high school students have a chance to win a college scholarship with the help of a local fishing tournament.

A committee will host the 2nd annual Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament on September 19 along the coast. The non-profit organization promotes the responsible use of marine resources through education and sponsorship of community events.

Because of the success of the first event, one graduating senior from both Croatan High School and Swansboro High School have a chance to win a $3,000 scholarship.

“Our hope is that the successful scholarship recipients might return to Eastern/Coastal North Carolina to pursue their post-graduate careers,” said Ron Dimock, Member of the Executive Committee of the Fishing Tournament.

The students will be awarded based on their academic achievements and essay.

The application process opens on February 24th. All applications and supporting documents must be turned in to Ms. Nicole Rains (Swansboro) or Ms. Jessica Sadler (Croatan) no later than April 20, 2020.

The winners will be announced in May at each high school during their annual awards programs.

Applicants must have been accepted into an accredited 2-year community or technical college, or a 4-year college or university where they plan to major in marine biology, ecology, oceanography, fisheries biology, geology, environmental science, climate change, marine policy, ocean engineering/ship-building/maintenance, or the chemistry or physics of the ocean.

Click here to get a copy of the scholarship application. It also available at the high schools’ guidance.