Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament raises $29,110

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament held a live virtual auction on Wednesday, September 16.

The auction was led by tournament Chairman Mark Taylor and it raised a total of $29,110 for local scholarships and waterway dredging efforts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament Committee had to be creative for the 2020 tournament.

Social portions of the tournament have been adjusted, in an effort to comply with North Carolina safety guidelines.

The well-attended (and sought after) Captain’s Party was unfortunately eliminated for 2020 and the onsite auction was also adapted.

“Last year, we held an in-person auction during the Captain’s Party and raised a substantial amount of money,” said Mark Taylor, Committee Chairman. “This year, we went virtual and saw the power of an online audience. The increased reach helped local donors raise nearly $30,000. We are so amazed and grateful, words cannot express it!”

An array of products and local services were donated.

These items were then auctioned off during a 4-hour live event, broadcast via Facebook Live.

“The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament provided two scholarships in 2020. One to a graduating senior at Croatan and one to Swansboro High School. For 2021, we intend to provide two more scholarships to area students that pursue higher education or training that relates to the marine or maritime industry,” said Taylor. “We could not reinvest these dollars into our young people without the selfless donations of our local sponsors and the countless hours provided by our volunteers.”

To learn more about the Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament and the associated scholarship program, click here or follow them on Facebook.