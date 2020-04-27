Emerald Isle implements several operational changes due to COVID-19

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Emerald Isle has implemented several operational changes to ensure social and physical distance and limit exposure.

The Town of Emerald Isle will extend a mandatory restriction on short term rentals through May 8 at 11:59 PM.

The restriction prohibits the renting of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite, or similar accommodation.

Property owners/managers may accept occupants effective May 9.

Contracts currently on file for the period April 30 – May 8 may be honored at the sole discretion of the property owner/manager.

The Town of Emerald Isle stresses that tourist travel to the area remains highly discouraged.

All public parking areas, restrooms, and playgrounds in Emerald Isle remain closed at this time.

Based upon the current NC Stay at Home Order, the following approach will be taken in Emerald Isle regarding public parking facilities:

May 9: Third Street parking lot will open to the public.

May 9: Station Street parking lot will open to the public.

The Western Ocean Regional Access (WORA) and Eastern Ocean Regional Access (EORA) remain closed due to construction. These parking areas will be made available to the public once construction is complete, and it is deemed safe to operate public restroom facilities.

Emerald Isle residents and property owners can access the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound.

Permitted activities include swimming, surfing, kiting, kayaking, fishing, and boating.

Residents can walk, jog, and sit on the beach strand.

All beach goers must adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.

The Emerald Isle Administration Building (7509 Emerald Drive) and the Police Department (7500 Emerald Drive) have limited public access.

The Emerald Isle Community Center and all Parks & Recreation maintained facilities, remain closed to the public until further notice.