Emerald Isle marathon, half marathon, and 5K canceled

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 7th Annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K are canceled.

Originally slated for March 2020, the race was postponed until October 31, 2020, due to complications caused by COVID-19.

To protect all race participants, volunteers, spectators, and the Emerald Isle community, the Emerald Isle Marathon committee has made the difficult decision to forego the rescheduled race in its entirety.

“As we approach autumn, it is clear that COVID-19 continues to impact all aspects of our lives,” stated Candace Dooley, Emerald Isle Race Director. “Our goal was to hold a wonderful race in late October. Yet, we cannot place our competitors or community at risk.”

Participant Options:

Automatic deferment to March 27, 2021

Full refund

Current registrations will automatically be deferred to March 27, 2021. If you prefer a full race refund, please email emeraldislerun@gmail.com.

Due to a high volume of email traffic, allow 7-10 days for a response.